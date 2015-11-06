Canadian firm buys label specialist Worldmark in £126m deal

Image copyright Worldmark Image caption Worldmark specialises in making high-performance labels and overlays for the technology sector

East Kilbride-based high-tech label producer Worldmark has been bought by Canadian firm CCL Industries Inc in a deal worth about £126m.

Worldmark employs 1,900 staff across manufacturing plants in Scotland, China, Mexico and Hungary.

It also has prototyping design centres and sales offices around the world.

The company specialises in high-performance labels and overlays for the technology sector, including smart phones, personal computers and tablets.

Private equity investor Equistone Europe had held a majority equity stake in Worldmark alongside the management team since 2007.

Worldmark will be part of CCL's design arm and will change its trading identity by the end of the year.

CCL, which is based in Toronto, is a leading company in the speciality label and packaging sectors.

'Unique global position'

Geoffrey Martin, president and chief executive of CCL, said: "We have admired Worldmark for many years as they built a unique, leading global position in the technology sector and are very excited to welcome their management team and employees to CCL, where they will continue to focus on this fast-moving industry.

"Two-thirds of the revenue base is derived in Asia, significantly expanding our presence in this important part of the world.

"Developing proprietary materials specifically designed for challenging end use applications has become an important operating model for the company. This acquisition brings these capabilities to CCL Design."