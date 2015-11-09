Shares in Goals Soccer Centres fall on new profit warning

Image copyright Thinkstock

Shares in Goals Soccer Centres fell after the five-a-side football venue operator issued a new profits warning.

In a statement, Goals said it had seen improved week-on-week sales since reporting "challenging" trading in the UK over the summer holidays.

However, it warned the speed of the recovery had "not been at the level anticipated".

It now expects a pre-tax profit for the financial year of between £8.2m and £8.6m.

It added that the figures were "predicated on the absence of adverse weather conditions".

The company's share price fell more than 13%, to 132.50p, by mid-morning on Monday.

Goals, based in East Kilbride, operates 46 five-a-side centres in the UK and one in Los Angeles.