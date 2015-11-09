Ineos signs ethane deal for Fife plant

Image copyright Ineos Image caption The Fife Ethylene Plant is one of Europe's largest ethylene facilities, with an annual capacity of 830,000 tonnes.

Ineos has signed a deal with Exxon Mobil and Shell to secure ethane from US shale gas for the Fife Ethylene Plant (FEP) at Mossmorran.

Under the agreement, the plant will receive ethane from Ineos' new import terminal in Grangemouth from mid-2017.

Ineos said the new source of feedstock would complement supplies from North Sea natural gas fields and help secure skilled jobs "in the long run".

FEP is owned and run by Exxon Mobil, while Shell has 50% capacity rights.

'Landmark agreement'

Ethane gas is vital in the production of ethylene, which is used to manufacture a broad range of products.

Geir Tuft, business director at Ineos O&P UK, said: "This is a landmark agreement for everyone involved.

"We know that ethane from US shale gas has transformed US manufacturing and we are now seeing this advantage being shared across Scotland."

Elise Nowee, from Shell Chemicals, added: "This agreement gives FEP access to the new infrastructure developed by Ineos and in so doing brings US-advantaged ethane to FEP.

"The agreement will help us to meet the long-term needs of our ethylene customers."