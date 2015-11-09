Knitwear firm Robert Mackie sold to management

From the section

Image copyright Robert Mackie Image caption Managing director Graeme Haddow bought the company from the Mackie family

A management buyout has been completed at Ayrshire-based knitwear manufacturer Robert Mackie of Scotland.

Managing director Graeme Haddow purchased the 170-year-old business from the Mackie family.

He was backed by a six-figure investment from Tata Steel's business support subsidiary, UK Steel Enterprise (UKSE).

UKSE seeks to help regenerate areas of the UK which have been affected by changes in the steel industry.

Mr Haddow said the investment would put Robert Mackie "on a firm footing" to increase UK sales and expand abroad.

Robert Mackie, which is based in Stewarton, was founded in 1845 and produces a range of knitted products, including handcrafted Glengarry and Balmoral hats.

It currently employs 60 people from the local community.

Scott Webb, regional executive at UKSE, said: "Robert Mackie of Scotland has a fantastic history, and as a longstanding profitable business, this is the exact type of business we look to invest in."