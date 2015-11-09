Diplomat to lead new innovation and investment hub in Dublin

Image copyright Thinkstock

The Scottish government is stepping up its efforts to boost trade and investment with Ireland.

It has appointed a diplomat to run a new Scottish innovation and investment hub in Dublin.

John Webster will lead a dedicated Scottish team at the British Embassy, as part of a drive to build business relationships on both sides of the Irish Sea.

Scottish exports to Ireland are worth £920m, according to the latest figures.

The hub, which forms part of the Scottish government's Programme for Government, is due to open in January.

Announcing the move in Dublin, External Affairs Secretary Fiona Hyslop said: "Investment from Ireland is vital to Scotland and supports around 6,000 jobs.

"Exports from Scotland to Ireland also support the Scottish economy to the tune of £920m.

"The Dublin hub will provide firms with additional support to help them grow.

"Our dedicated staff will also have the expertise to give them an insight into what businesses are looking for."