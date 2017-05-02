Glenrothes Speyside single malt bought by Edrington Group

Image copyright NICK MAILER PHOTOGRAPHY

The Glenrothes Speyside single malt whisky has been bought by the Edrington Group from its previous owner, a long-established wine and spirits merchant.

The sale of the brand by Berry Bros and Rudd brings it into the same ownership as the distillery where it is made.

Nearby is the cooperage, which is also owned by Edrington.

It joins other leading brands owned by the Glasgow-based distiller, including Highland Park and The Macallan, as well as blended whisky Famous Grouse.

Berry Bros and Rudd, established in 1698, bought the Glenrothes Speyside brand in 2010, as part of a portfolio including bourbon, gin, rum and ginger liqueur.

It will continue to distribute Glenrothes in the UK, while Edrington already sells it overseas.

Paul Ross, of Edrington's super premium division, said the company was "very much looking forward to accelerating growth" of Glenrothes Speyside in export markets.

In other whisky news, Loch Lomond Distillers has sealed a deal with a large Chinese food and drink distributor, Cofco, with hopes for strong growth in that market.

It is based in Dunbartonshire and has a distillery in Alexandria and another in Campbeltown.

Its brands, in addition to Loch Lomond whisky, include Glen Scotia, High Commissioner, Glengarry, Inchmurrin, Clansman and Littlemill single malt.

The company was bought three years ago from long-time family ownership, and is seeing new investment in distribution.