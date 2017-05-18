UCP plans up to 49 jobs at its plant in Bridge of Allan

Image copyright Global Closure Systems

A spirits bottle-top producer has announced plans to create up to 49 new jobs at its manufacturing site in Bridge of Allan.

United Closures and Plastics (UCP) said the move was part of a two-year multi-million pound investment programme.

It is working on the next generation of bottle and security closures for the spirits industry.

UCP said they would help spirits brands protect their products from the growing global counterfeit trade in spirits.

Scottish Enterprise is supporting the project with a research and development grant of £1.5m.

The cash will be used to help develop new products and accelerate getting them to market.

UCP already has 300 people working at its Bridge of Allan plant. Its parent company is French-owned Global Closure Systems, which makes plastic and metal closures and dispensing systems for a range of markets including food, health care and wine and spirits.

UCP managing director David Richardson said: "This is a very exciting time for our business as we are using innovation in design and materials to protect our existing customers' brands worldwide and grow our customer base globally."