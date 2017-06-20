HSBC to create 500 new posts in Scotland

Image copyright Joe Giddens

HSBC has announced plans to create 500 new roles in Scotland.

The banking giant said it was expanding parts of its Scottish operations, including its global risk business which was established in Edinburgh in 2015.

It will also create new posts in its centre of excellence for customer contact in Hamilton, South Lanarkshire.

The bank added that the jobs would be phased in over the next six to nine months.

The expansion programme will increase HSBC's headcount in Scotland to 4,500.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who visited HSBC's global risk operations in Edinburgh, said the move was "fantastic news for the economy".

She added: "This is testament to our skills and expertise and builds on HSBC's significant business presence here.

"Scotland remains open for business and this announcement further demonstrates our position as a prime location for investment and growth."

'Supporting communities'

The announcement comes days after HSBC launched a £500m lending fund to support small and medium-sized businesses in Scotland.

Alison McGregor, chief executive of HSBC in Scotland, said: "This expansion programme spans different locations, skills and disciplines, supporting lots of communities in different ways.

"We are absolutely committed to helping businesses and individuals to achieve their ambitions.

"The successful establishment of our global risk function demonstrates that Scotland has the talent we need and HSBC is a place that talented people want to work."