Lloyds Banking Group to shed 250 Dundee contact centre jobs

Lloyds said "no immediate changes" were planned for its Bank of Scotland branch in West Marketgait

Lloyds Banking Group has announced plans to close its contact centre in Dundee with the loss of up to 252 jobs.

In a statement, the group said it would end operations at its base in the city's West Marketgait in December.

Lloyds is moving the majority of the centre's work to its contact centre in Dunfermline, as it seeks to "focus on larger centres of excellence".

It is understood some Dundee staff will be given an opportunity to transfer to Fife.

The Bank of Scotland branch which stands underneath the West Marketgait offices will remain open with "no immediate changes" planned, Lloyds said.

A Lloyds spokeswoman said: "As we continue to adapt to the changing needs of customers and ensure we remain as efficient as possible, we are developing our business with a focus on larger centres of excellence.

"As a result of this, we have announced that, from 8 December, we will no longer undertake contact centre work from West Marketgait, Dundee.

"We will provide ongoing support for all colleagues affected by today's announcement as they work through what this change means for them."