Accountancy firm Campbell Dallas acquires Perth rival

Accountancy firm Campbell Dallas has expanded in Perthshire by acquiring rival Bell & Company for an undisclosed sum.

The deal will see 20 staff and one partner transfer to Campbell Dallas, which expects to gain more than £1m in turnover from the move.

The firm, which recently opened a new £1m office in Perth, said it was now Perthshire's largest accountancy firm.

The enlarged office will have five partners and 56 staff.

Founded in 1945, Bell & Company specialises in owner-managed businesses and private clients.

'Natural fit'

Andy Ritchie, head of Campbell Dallas' Perth office, said the acquisition was "a natural fit" for both firms, and would provide clients access to a much greater range of services and expertise.

He added: "Bell & Company is a highly respected local firm and we are delighted to welcome the business to Campbell Dallas.

"Our existing Perth office is well-established, but this acquisition provides us with the scale to expand the enlarged business and we will be recruiting further over the coming months."

Last October Campbell Dallas expanded its business in Ayrshire and the south of Scotland by acquiring Kilmarnock firm W White & Co.