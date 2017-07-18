East Kilbride call centre announces 470 new jobs

Image copyright AGO

A call centre company has announced it is creating almost 500 new jobs in East Kilbride.

AGO Outsourcing said the jobs were part of a £40m five-year investment and demonstrated the Scottish jobs market remained in "good shape".

Ninety roles will be created in the company's sales division from the end of the month.

An additional 380 jobs in customer service, financial services and social media will be created from early 2018.

Contact centre operations manager, Denise Cassidy said "This announcement could not have come at a better time for this sector, and I'm delighted that East Kilbride has been selected as the hosting location.

"The site is state-of-the-art, and the operation will, without doubt, be a very desirable opportunity for many people.

"Many years ago, the contact centre industry left a lot to be desired, however Ago Outsourcing have developed something special here, the investment in the facility, the technology and most importantly our people, will guarantee long term and a bright future for all involved".