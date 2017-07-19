Scottish retailers report 'disappointing' sales in June

Image copyright Getty Images

Scottish retailers have reported a "disappointing" June, with strong food sales cancelled out by poor figures for other goods.

The latest Scottish Retail Consortium-KPMG retail sales monitor found total sales were down by 0.5%, compared with a year ago.

Adjusted for deflation - measured at 0.3% - overall June sales fell by 0.1%.

Food sales were up 4.2% but non-food sales dropped by the same percentage.

The Scottish Retail Consortium said "nervous" customers continued to postpone discretionary spending because of squeezed household incomes and worries about the economy.

'Bleak trend'

Craig Cavin, head of retail in Scotland for KPMG, added: "Scottish retail's struggle continued in June and the figures paint a familiar picture - strong food sales negated by poor non-food performance.

"The drop in non-food sales, down 4.2% compared with last year, is becoming something of a bleak trend whilst poor sales in summer ranges and the late arrival of some discounts put a dent in clothing figures.

"Elsewhere in non-food, the dreich weather impacted on sales of outdoor furniture."

He added: "We should know not to rely on summer sunshine in Scotland or risk disappointment, but a gloomy month has taken its toll nonetheless.

"The effect of Scotland's wettest June in over a century was felt across the industry."