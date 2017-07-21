Law firm Maclay Murray and Spens to merge with Dentons

Image copyright Getty Images

Scottish law firm Maclay Murray and Spens LLP (MMS) is to merge with one of the world's largest legal firms.

MMS said it was combining with Dentons, which has about 8,000 lawyers in more than 60 countries.

The merger is expected to complete later this year following approval by the partnerships of both companies.

MMS, which has offices in Aberdeen, Glasgow, Edinburgh and London, reported turnover of £44.7m in the year to the end of May 2016.

Last year it had more than 200 fee-earners and 156 administrative and support staff.

The firm was founded in Glasgow in 1871 and was the first commercial law practice to be formed in Scotland.

Once the merger is completed, MMS will take on the Dentons brand.

'Scottish leader'

Dentons said the move would "significantly enhance" its scale and capabilities in the UK.

Jeremy Cohen, chief executive for Dentons' UK and Middle East region, said: "Maclay Murray and Spens is a Scottish leader in some of our strongest practices and sectors including financial services, energy, transport and infrastructure, and real estate.

"By combining we will also significantly increase our out-of-London capability."

MMS chief executive Kenneth Shand said: "Joining forces with the world's largest law firm is tremendously exciting for us.

"With offices across the Americas, Europe, Africa and Asia-Pacific, Dentons will unquestionably be the only significant player in Scotland which is a genuinely global firm."