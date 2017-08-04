Scotland business

TOM Vehicle Rental acquires rival firm Transflex

Transflex website screen grab Image copyright Transflex
Image caption Transflex operates four depots in England

A Scottish commercial vehicle hire firm has expanded by acquiring a rival based in the north east of England.

Airdrie-based TOM Vehicle Rental paid an undisclosed amount for Stockton-on-Tees company Transflex.

The deal sees Transflex's 3,500 cars and light commercial vehicles, four depots and 80 employees join the larger TOM business.

The Scottish company now has a rental fleet of more than 16,000 vans, trucks, trailers and cars.

Its UK depot network has increased to 15 sites - six in Scotland, five in the north of England and four in the south.

'Strong fit'

TOM chief executive Robert Stewart said: "The purchase of Transflex Vehicle Rental comes at the right time and is a strong fit with our strategy to increase our UK market share by adding to our existing network, increasing our fleet size and customer base.

"Transflex has built a strong reputation for providing high-quality vehicles and excellent customer service over many years and this will continue going forward.

"The acquisition enables TOM to continue improving customer service through greater UK coverage and a larger available fleet offering."

The acquisition follows a management-led buyout of TOM in December, supported by private equity firm Equistone Partners Europe.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites