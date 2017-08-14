STV appoints Simon Pitts as new chief executive

Image copyright ITV Image caption Mr Pitts has spent 17 years at ITV

STV Group has appointed the head of ITV's digital and pay TV strategy as its new chief executive.

Simon Pitts will replace Rob Woodward, who announced in April that he would step down from the STV board within 12 months.

Mr Pitts is currently managing director of online, pay TV, interactive and technology at ITV, having spent 17 years at the company.

He will join the STV board on 3 January.

In a statement, STV said that Mr Pitts had overseen strong growth in ITV's digital businesses and had been "one of the main architects of the company's recent transformation".

STV chairwoman Margaret Ford said: "The combination of Simon's sector experience, drive and track record in delivering strategic change make him an ideal candidate to lead STV's next phase of growth."

Mr Pitts said: "I have got to know STV well during my time at ITV and I'm excited by the opportunity to lead a company with such a strong brand and relationship with its audience.

"I'm looking forward to working with everyone at STV to make the most of its great potential in the future."