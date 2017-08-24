Developers Artisan buy hotel development site in Glasgow

Image copyright BABAK SASAN Image caption The site overlooks the River Clyde in Glasgow

The Custom House site in the centre of Glasgow has been sold to a development and investment company for more than £1.75m.

The Grade A-listed Custom House and adjoining land has planning consent for a 209-room hotel.

Artisan Real Estate Investors bought the development site, which includes land in Dixon Street and Clyde Street.

The waterfront building, located in an Outstanding Conservation Area, was once a customs office.

It was recently used by the procurator fiscal service, but is currently vacant.

The planned hotel includes a restaurant and bar, conference and meeting facilities, as well as a gym and leisure facilities.

Artisan chief executive officer Jaco Jansen said: "We are delighted to expand our footprint in Glasgow. Securing another high-quality regeneration opportunity in such an excellent location fits our model perfectly.

"We look forward to working with all stakeholders to optimise the potential for this part of the city."