Airlines compete on Scottish Highlands and islands routes

Image copyright Loganair Image caption Loganair will be flying in its own colours in future

Loganair has started operations as an independent airline for the first time in 25 years.

The move has brought competition to a number of routes in the Highlands and islands.

Loganair has been operating as a franchise partner of Flybe, which will now compete with it through an alliance with Humberside-based Eastern Airways.

The routes affected include Glasgow to Stornoway and flights to Shetland from Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Glasgow.

The airlines will also be flying from Aberdeen to Orkney.

Image copyright Loganair Image caption Loganair managing director Jonathan Hinkles said the airline was "here to stay"

When Flybe revealed its plan to compete on the routes, Loganair said it was "extremely disappointed" by the announcement, but said it was "up for the fight".

Loganair managing director Jonathan Hinkles said: "We are extremely disappointed and surprised at this announcement.

"We have been negotiating in good faith with senior Flybe staff about a continuing codeshare relationship to ensure that customers can access ongoing connections from all of Loganair's extensive Highlands and Islands network to the rest of the UK.

He added: "Flybe is intent on challenging us head-to-head on a few of our traditional and established routes that make up our extensive network in Scotland, but we are 'Scotland's Airline', and I can promise them that we are up for the fight.

"We've invested a huge amount in the infrastructure - engineers, ground handling, support staff - to provide our Highlands and Islands services and we're here to stay."

Image caption The Flybe services will be operated by Eastern Airways

Eastern will operate a number of routes Loganair has flown under the Flybe livery for the past eight years.

Flybe said a new five-year deal would see Eastern run its scheduled network under the Flybe brand.

It said the new alliance would "significantly improve" connectivity for Scotland.

Chief executive Christine Ourmieres-Widener said: "This alliance with Eastern Airways is an excellent opportunity to strengthen the Flybe network.

"We already operate flights at a number of common airports and this will enable passengers to connect to a greater number of destinations, across the UK and into Europe, all booked through Flybe.com."