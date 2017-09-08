Scotland's jobs market continues to strengthen

Image copyright Getty Images

The jobs market in Scotland showed continued signs of strength and rising pay last month, according to a regular survey of recruiters.

The IHT Markit report showed a further fall in the number of people available for permanent jobs, along with a rise in the number starting new roles.

Low unemployment levels helped push up starting pay, though the rate of increase slowed in August.

Highest demand was in the computing and office administration sectors.

The survey results, which are similar to those for the UK as a whole, reflect growing pressure on the jobs market from falling immigration.

Skills shortage

Kevin Green, chief executive of the Recruitment and Employment Confederation, said: "Businesses are seeking more professional and managerial capability, so we're seeing high demand for roles like financial directors, analysts, and compliance and HR professionals.

"Meanwhile, there is a significant shortage of people to fill blue collar roles such as drivers, electricians, and construction workers, and this is being exacerbated by a fall in net migration from the EU.

"In many areas of the jobs market candidate supply cannot meet demand. Employers are having to offer more money to secure the people with the skills they need. While the working population in general has experienced a pay squeeze, there are clearly opportunities now to earn more by moving jobs.

"This is good news for individuals, but businesses will be concerned about the sustainability of this trend. Businesses can only grow if they have access to the people and skills they need.

"It is essential that the government recognises this by developing an evidence-based immigration system that will support the economy."