Rail workers have voted to take industrial action over plans by ScotRail to cut 22 CCTV staff posts.

Rail union RMT said the roles at customer information centres in Paisley and Dunfermline were "crucial to providing a safe and secure railway network".

The union's executive will now consider what action to take.

ScotRail said it ran a "no compulsory redundancy" policy and that talks with staff and unions were "ongoing".

The planned job cuts come as the rail operator seeks to modernise technology used at the two centres, which manage service information.

The overhaul includes an upgrade of its CCTV system.

It is understood the company will offer affected staff voluntary severance packages and will re-deploy posts.

In a statement, RMT said its members had voted by more than nine to one for industrial action.

It claimed "strenuous efforts" to resolve the dispute through negotiation had "drawn a blank at every stage".

'Shocking'

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said: "It is shocking that at a time of unprecedented terror threats across the nation that ScotRail have decided to jeopardise the safety of the general public through these CCTV job cuts.

"These security posts are crucial to providing a safe and secure railway network and RMT will not sit back while ScotRail gamble with the safety of both staff and passengers.

"The union's executive will now consider the next steps and we remain available for talks."

A ScotRail Alliance spokesperson said: "We are making major improvements to the way in which we provide information to our customers.

"As part of that, we are also upgrading our CCTV system.

"We have a no compulsory redundancy policy which we fully intend to honour.

"We continue to discuss this issue with our staff and the unions in order to reach agreement on a way forward.

"Talks are currently ongoing."