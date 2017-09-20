Image copyright PA

Uncertainty over Brexit continues to loom over Scotland's economic recovery, according to a leading forecaster.

The Fraser of Allander Institute (FAI) said indicators suggested the economy was improving following "an exceptionally weak last two years".

But it warned that the Brexit negotiations remained the "greatest cloud on the immediate horizon".

It said the economy faced severe risks if the UK government could not reach a deal with the EU.

The report also called for UK ministers to clarify which powers they envisage will be transferred to Holyrood after Brexit.

'Very little progress'

It said this would help enable "preparatory discussions" to take place between business and the devolved administrations.

The UK government and the devolved administrations are currently locked in a dispute over what should happen to powers in areas such as fishing and farming which are not currently reserved to Westminster, but which are exercised in Brussels.

In its latest quarterly economic commentary, the institute said its forecasts for Scottish growth remained broadly the same as its previous report in June. It now predicts growth of 1.2% this year, 1.4% next year and 1.7% in 2019.

But it warned: "On balance, our forecasts are based upon the assumption that a constructive deal between the UK and the EU is reached.

"Should this not occur, outcomes toward the lower end of our forecast range are more likely."

'Cliff-edge' scenario

The report argued that the immediate concern facing many businesses was the potential for the exit process "to go awry".

It said: "We are now 15 months on from the referendum with a deal likely to be needed in just over a year's time.

"But very little progress - if any - seems to have been made on the key elements of the UK's terms of exit.

"'No deal' would clearly not be in the interests of either the UK or the EU. The potential risks from such a 'cliff-edge' scenario, with companies finding themselves outside the single market and customs Union, would be severe indeed."

The report added: "Whilst a detailed agreement will not be reached until the end of the process, the longer we wait for evidence that serious progress is being made, the greater the likelihood that companies and investors will start to plan for the worst."

'Latent potential'

John Macintosh, head of tax for Deloitte in Scotland, said: "The challenges created by political uncertainty can't be underestimated and there is work to do if we are to realise the latent potential in the Scottish economy.

"However we're encouraged to see the opportunity laid out by this report - negotiating a path through the obstacles must be a key focus over the next few years.

"It should help raise productivity, which is vital to our long-term economic success."

A UK government spokesman said: "Scotland's economy is improving but still lags behind the UK as a whole. We want the Scottish government to make full use of their powers to support the economy.

"We are also determined to make the most of opportunities presented by Brexit, trading with new partners and reaching new markets, and we will negotiate as one UK to reach the best possible deal as we forge a new partnership with the EU."