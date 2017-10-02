Image copyright NES

A fast-growing Scottish electrical firm has announced plans to create nearly 200 jobs over the next five years.

NES (North Electrical Services) Ltd, which is based in Inverness and Elgin, aims to boost its workforce from 60 to 250.

Over that time, it expects turnover to rise from £3m-£4m to about £12m-£15m.

Its plans include moving into the central belt and pursuing business in new sectors such as energy and social housing.

NES's services include industrial and commercial electrical installation and maintenance work for schools, offices, commercial premises, distilleries and fish processing plants.

It is currently completing a major lighting contract for panel producer Norbord in Inverness. The firm is also engaged in projects at Cauldeen School in Inverness and the new Macallan distillery in Moray.

NES, which launched in 2012, has already added four new recruits this year as well as four apprentice electricians.

It now has a total of 15 apprentices between its two sites.

NES managing director Kenny Duncan said widening its Scottish presence was a "natural progression" for the company.

He said: "There are still opportunities for us to grow in the north and north east, but we also feel we can pursue other areas like the central belt, and other sectors, such as energy and social housing."