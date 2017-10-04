Chivas gets green light for bottling plant

Image copyright Chivas Brothers Image caption Chivas Brothers plans to invest £40m in a new facility at its Kilmalid site in Dumbarton

Spirits producer Chivas Brothers has been given planning permission for a new bottling plant at its Kilmalid site in Dumbarton.

Chivas announced in November last year that it planned to close its operations in Paisley and spend £40m on a new state-of-the-art facility in Dumbarton.

It said all permanent employees based in Paisley would transfer to the new site within three years.

Chivas said work on the bottling hall would begin immediately.

Chief executive Laurent Lacassagne said: "With an 80-year history in Dumbarton, we're proud to be investing and expanding in this community and look forward to progressing the project to the next stage."

When it made the announcement last year, Chivas Brothers had 460 full-time employees at Paisley and 600 at Kilmalid.

The new facility was scheduled for completion by the end of 2019.

Chivas Brothers is part of drinks giant Pernod Ricard.

The company's portfolio includes Chivas Regal, Ballantine's, Beefeater Gin and The Glenlivet.