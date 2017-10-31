Scotland business

Mactaggart and Mickel posts fifth year of rising profits

Building site Image copyright Mactaggart and Mickel

Scottish housebuilder Mactaggart and Mickel has posted a rise in profits for the fifth year in a row, as it sets its sights on expansion in England.

The group reported a 22% increase in pre-tax profit, to £12.7m, in the year to the end of April. Turnover increased by 14% to £74.3m.

The Glasgow-based firm cited a "robust" performance by its homes division.

It sold 167 homes for an average price of £351,000 - up from £290,000 the previous year.

The firm attributed the improvement in part to "careful targeting of high-quality locations".

Two brand new developments were launched this year - Red Lion in Newton Mearns and Millerhill at Shawfair in Midlothian.

The group's long-term goal to expand into the English housebuilding market took a step forward during the year with the purchase of two sites for development in Oxfordshire.

Chief executive Ed Monaghan said: "These results show that we have delivered an excellent financial performance, continued to grow the business and increased profits and turnover.

"This has been achieved against a backdrop of investment in the development of our employees and continually improving and evolving the business.

"Realising our strategy to expand into the English house building market has been a significant milestone for the group this year, and this focus will continue in the years ahead."

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites