About 30 jobs are set to be created in Perth after the green light was given to a new £4m Porsche sales centre.

Perth and Kinross Council has approved plans by car dealer Peter Vardy to open the centre at Broxden Business Park.

The new site is expected to generate 29 jobs and a further four apprentice opportunities.

Porsche Centre Perth will be the brand's fourth site in Scotland, having already established a presence in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen.

Colin Stewart, convener of the Perth and Kinross Council's infrastructure committee, said the development would deliver a "significant and positive economic impact to the local area".

He added: "With upwards of 30 jobs earmarked for the site, this is another step forward in securing full utilisation of the space at Broxden Business Park - and a further boost to the local area."