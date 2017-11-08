Image copyright Pursuit Marketing

A telemarketing firm has announced plans to create 75 new jobs in Glasgow.

Pursuit Marketing said it was hiring new recruits at its headquarters in Finnieston following an "unprecedented surge in demand" from IT and technology providers.

About 30 of the positions are English-speaking roles.

However, the firm is also seeking bilingual and native speakers fluent in French, Spanish, Italian and "key" Nordic languages.

Operations director Lorraine Gray said: "At Pursuit Marketing, we recruit based on attitude, not experience, so our new roles are open to all candidates who are tenacious and eager to learn.

"Over half of the jobs require bilingual skills, which is a great opportunity for modern languages graduates."