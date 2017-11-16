A planned strike by contractors at the giant Shetland Gas Plant in a dispute over wages and holiday pay has been postponed.

The Unite union had said more than 80 staff employed by Aker Solutions at the Total-operated site would stage strikes every Monday and Wednesday, starting on 20 November.

Talks are to take place next week at the conciliation service Acas.

It is hoped the talks can settle the long-running row.

It was claimed that the terminal could have been forced to shut down as a result of the planned action.

However, Total had said it would be able to continue to operate the plant safely.

The plant processes about 10% of the UK's gas supply.