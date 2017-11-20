Image copyright Lindsays Image caption Aitken Nairn partners Kenneth Stanley and Morag Yellowlees are pictured (left) with Ian Beattie and Alasdair Cummings from Lindsays

Law firm Lindsays has announced a merger with long-established Edinburgh solicitors Aitken Nairn.

The merger, which is due to take place on 22 January, will see Aitken Nairn partners Kenneth Stanley and Morag Yellowlees join Lindsays, along with 15 members of staff.

The merged firm will be known as Lindsays.

Lindsays operates from offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dundee and North Berwick.

Managing partner Alasdair Cummings said: "We are delighted with this merger.

"Aitken Nairn WS has an excellent reputation, in particular in residential property and the services it offers to individuals and families.

"We look forward to welcoming Morag, Kenneth and their colleagues to our full service team."