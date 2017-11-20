Image copyright KPMG

A Scot has been named as global head of KPMG's insolvency division.

Edinburgh-based Blair Nimmo has more than 30 years' experience of corporate restructuring, including advisory and formal insolvency.

He is also responsible for a large team handling all aspects of personal insolvency, both in Scotland and England.

Mr Nimmo succeeds Richard Heis, who retired from the firm earlier in the year.

Mr Nimmo joined KPMG in 1991, after training with Cooper and Lybrand's restructuring practice.

In March last year he was appointed head of KPMG's restructuring practice in the UK, a role which he will continue to hold alongside his new global post.

Mr Nimmo said: "KPMG has long had a reputation for delivering innovative approaches to complex restructuring assignments, particularly those which cross international borders, so I am delighted to be taking on this new global role."