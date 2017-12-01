Scotland business

RBS branches under threat of closure

Royal Bank of Scotland, Ellon Image copyright Google

BBC Scotland has seen a list of the Scottish RBS branches which are likely to close. Branches in most areas of Scotland are involved.

The 62 branches on the list are:

  • Castlebay
  • Inveraray
  • Kyle
  • Mallaig
  • Pitlochry
  • Annan
  • Gretna
  • Langholm
  • Lockerbie
  • Glasgow Business Centre
  • Stepps
  • Airdrie
  • Bellshill
  • Biggar
  • Carnwath
  • Douglas (Lanarkshire)
  • Larkhall
  • Lesmahagow
  • Strathaven
  • Tannochside
  • Campbeltown
  • Kilbirnie
  • Kilwinning
  • Renfrew
  • Rothesay
  • Saltcoats
  • Hamilton Cadzow Street
  • Linlithgow
  • Alloa
  • Bannockburn
  • Bridge of Allan
  • Dunblane
  • Kinross
  • Bonnyrigg
  • Dunbar
  • Duns
  • Eyemouth
  • Hawick
  • Jedburgh
  • Melrose
  • North Berwick
  • Penicuik
  • Selkirk
  • Aberdeen Bridge of Don
  • Banff
  • Dyce
  • Ellon
  • Huntly
  • Nairn
  • Turriff
  • Comrie
  • Dundee Stobswell
  • Montrose
  • Perth South Street
  • Aviemore
  • Beauly
  • Grantown-on-Spey
  • Inverness Queensgate (business branch)
  • Tain
  • Tongue
  • Wick
  • Aberfeldy