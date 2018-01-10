Image copyright Carnoustie Golf Links

Work has started on a new £5m extension at Carnoustie Golf Links.

The community facility will include a bar and restaurant, locker rooms and caddy facilities, as well as a new pro shop.

A total of seven golf simulator bays, featuring some of the world's most famous courses, will also be installed in the building.

The extension, which is due to open in March, is expected to bring an additional 20 jobs to the area.

The 147th Open will be held on the championship course in July.

Carnoustie Golf Links chief executive Michael Wells said: "Our new world-class facilities aim to make golf as accessible as possible to the public and we'd encourage anyone, from novice to pro, to come along and experience Carnoustie."

The extension development is being supported with a funding package from Royal Bank of Scotland.