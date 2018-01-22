Image caption Developers want to transform the Customs House site, seen in the foreground

Outline plans have been submitted for a £90m waterfront development in the centre of Glasgow.

Artisan Real Estate Investors plan to transform the city's Custom House site into a hotel and leisure quarter.

The company bought the grade A-listed building and adjoining land last summer for more than £1.75m.

Detailed plans are expected to be submitted in the spring, with completion targeted for mid-2020, subject to planning permission.

Artisan has already agreed a leasing deal with the Dalata Hotel Group for a four-star development, including 300 bedrooms, bar, restaurant and conference facilities.

A 150-room aparthotel is also planned for the adjacent tenement buildings, together with street-level bars and restaurants.

Image copyright Thomas Nugent Image caption Custom House was last occupied by the procurator's office

Artisan project director Clive Wilding said: "This is a hugely significant opportunity to, once again, bring Glasgow's burgeoning waterfront area back into the vibrant heart of its city centre.

"For too long, the imposing Custom House with its distinctive Greek revival frontage and its neighbouring tenements had become the forgotten segment of the city's waterfront, having lain mostly vacant for the best part of a decade."

Designed by Irish-born customs official and engineer John Taylor, Glasgow's Custom House opened in 1840 and provided a direct link from the Clyde quayside to the city centre.

It underwent internal modifications in 1873, carried out by renowned Glasgow architect Alexander "Greek" Thomson.

The Custom House was last occupied by the procurator fiscal's office, which vacated the building in 2007.

The neighbouring former tenement buildings were home to a department store in the 1960s as well as other small businesses.