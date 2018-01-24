Scottish unemployment falls by 1,000

Image copyright Getty Images

Scotland's jobless total fell by 1,000 in the autumn, according to official figures.

Data from the Office for National Statistics showed that unemployment had dropped to 112,000 between September and November.

UK unemployment as a whole fell by 3,000 to 1.44 million.

Scotland's employment rate for those of working age fell by 0.2%, to 75%. The total number in work now stands at just under 2.56 million.

Wages in the UK rose at their fastest rate in almost a year, according to the figures.

But the 2.4% growth in wages remained below inflation, which stood at 3.1% in November - leaving real wages lower than they were a year earlier.