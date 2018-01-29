Image copyright Barratt Developments

Plans to build 2,280 homes at 12 new sites across Scotland this year have been revealed by Barratt Developments.

The housebuilder, whose brands include Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes, said its plans would "underpin" more than 6,200 existing jobs and support about 100 new posts in Scotland.

Its construction programme includes developments in Kirkintilloch and Prestonpans.

Barratt said it would also continue to increase its investment in land.

It is looking to acquire and develop up to 16 new sites over the next 12 months.

Last year, the company opened 14 new sites across Scotland, with a total of 2,500 new homes for sale.

Douglas McLeod, regional managing director for Scotland, said: "Despite some regional differences in market conditions across Scotland, the economic fundamentals are still favourable towards housebuilding.

"Demand for good quality homes continues to outstrip supply.

"As Scotland's largest housebuilder, we remain firmly committed to helping address the country's housing shortage, and playing our part in addressing industry-wide skills challenges."