Aberdeen flights to Reykjavik dropped

  • 20 February 2018

Icelandair is to drop its flights linking Aberdeen with Reykjavik, the airline has announced.

The four-times weekly service began in March 2016.

However the airline said it was stopping the flights after 14 May for "commercial reasons".

Icelandair said customers due to travel after that date had the option of travelling to Reykjavík from Glasgow, changing the date of travel, or receiving a full refund.

