One of the UK's oldest insurance companies is to be sold for £3.24bn.

Standard Life Assurance Limited, which was founded in 1825, is being purchased by Phoenix Group.

Announcing the deal, parent company Standard Life Aberdeen (SLA) said it would receive £2.3bn in cash and a 19.9% stake in Phoenix.

The Edinburgh-headquartered SLA said the move completed its move out of insurance to concentrate on asset management.

As part of the deal, SLA said it would expand the companies' existing strategic partnership and look to be "thasset manager of choice" for Phoenix.

SLA co-Chief Executives Martin Gilbert and Keith Skeoch said: "Today's announcement represents a logical next step in Standard Life Aberdeen's journey to build a world-class investment company positioning us strongly for the future."