Snow storms 'cost economy £200m-£300m'

Image copyright EPA

The recent severe weather has cost Scotland's economy hundreds of millions of pounds, according to a leading economist.

Highlands-based Tony Mackay said many firms had been forced to close or cut back on production after snow storms hit most of the country last week.

He estimated the loss in Scottish economic output at between £200m and £300m over a three or four day period.

But he added that the figure could be substantially higher than that.

Mr Mackay told BBC Scotland: "Economic output in Scotland last year was about £375m a day on average and I reckon that the snow has reduced that by at least 20% - so that's a loss of at least £75m a day.

"We've had three or four days' bad weather so we are talking about a loss of between £200m and £300m.

"Some people have said to me that my 20% estimate is too optimistic and probably 50% is more accurate.

"If that's the case, it would be two or three times worse than that."

Image caption Mr Mackay said if the bad weather lasted much longer, some businesses "could go under"

Mr Mackay said output been hit in part by the fact that many people had not been able to get to work during the worst of the weather.

Many stores in snow-hit areas of Scotland ran short of basic items such as bread and milk after the "Beast from the East" hit deliveries.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said on Saturday that shops were being "restored to their normal supplies".

Image copyright PA Image caption Many stores ran short of essentials as the freezing weather took its toll on deliveries

Mr Mackay said: "I think the shops in particular have suffered very badly.

"The economy in Scotland is not doing well at the moment. We have got growth of just about 1% and a lot of businesses are in financial trouble.

"So if it is only a few days' bad weather, then okay - but if it lasts for longer then I think some businesses could go under unfortunately."