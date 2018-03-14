Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Shoppers snapped up winter clothing bargains in February

Winter bargain hunters helped boost sales figures last month as outdoor clothing sold well.

Food sales also increased, helped in part by Valentine's Day, with grocery and drink purchases both up.

The figures cover the period from the end of January until 24 February, before the heavy snowfall led to empty shelves in many stores.

The Scottish Retail Consortium (SRC) said total sales were up 0.7% when compared with last year.

This was an improvement on recent averages and much better than in February 2017 when they had decreased by 1.9%.

Food sales were up 3.5%. Non-food sales fell by 1.6%, but the SRC said discounts clothing and footwear persuaded many shoppers to invest in winter and outdoor wear.

Economic 'headwinds'

SRC director David Lonsdale said it was a "creditable performance" just prior to the widespread snow.

He said: "This was once again driven by the food category, aided in part by grocery and drink sales associated with St Valentine's Day, and by better sales of clothing and footwear spurred on by discounting of winter and outdoor wear.

"The polarisation between food and non-food retail sales was less marked than before, with the latter recording a much shallower rate of decline than over recent months."

However, he also cautioned that with impending tax increases and inflation continuing to outstrip wage growth, shoppers may face "a number of headwinds" in the coming months.

KPMG head of retail in Scotland Craig Cavin said the figures were grounds for cautious optimism but signalled continuing pressure on high street firms.

He added: "Food sales continue to fuel retail growth, with inflation playing a significant role in the 3.5% increase, although it eased slightly in February.

"Performance in non-food sales was disappointing once again, as consumers continue to migrate online. This, teamed with rising costs for retailers, is continuing to put pressure on our high streets."

The impact of the disruption caused by snow will be reflected in next month's figures.