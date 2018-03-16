Image copyright Google Image caption Lifescan is a major employer in Inverness

The operator of one of Scotland's largest life sciences companies is in the process of being sold to a private investment firm.

LifeScan, Inc runs Inverness-based Lifescan Scotland.

Parent company Johnson and Johnson has announced that it has received a binding offer from Plantinum Equity for Lifescan, Inc.

LifeScan makes products for the treatment of diabetes.

It employs about 1,100 people at the Inverness site.

Johnson and Johnson told BBC News Scotland online that following Plantinum Equity's offer there were still "many steps" to be completed.

'Great respect'

These include mandatory consultations and a formal acceptance of Platinum Equity's offer, before LifeScan, Inc would potentially transfer ownership.

A spokeswoman said: "There is no immediate impact on roles or locations due to this announcement."

Tom Gores, of Platinum Equity, said: "We have great respect for Johnson and Johnson and appreciate their confidence in our ability to execute.

"This is an important investment for us in a business that serves millions of patients around the world.

"We are committed to putting our financial resources and global operating expertise to work in support of the company's core mission to improve the quality of life for people living with diabetes."