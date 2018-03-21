Scottish unemployment rises by 5,000

Image copyright Getty Images

Scotland's jobless total rose by 5,000 in Scotland between November and January to stand at 118,000, according to the Office for National Statistics.

The unemployment rate is now the same as the UK as a whole at 4.3%.

The number of adult Scots under 65 in work fell by 7,000, to 2,549,000. The employment rate stands at 74.8%.

The UK saw employment increase by 168,000 in the quarter to January to 32.2 million, the highest figure since records began in 1971.

Despite the increase, there was a rise of 24,000 in UK unemployment, to 1.45 million, following a similar jump in the previous quarter.

Meanwhile, wages grew by 2.6% in the three months to January while the rate of unemployment fell.

The Office for National Statistics said that earnings increased compared with a 2.5% rise in the previous period.

It adds to evidence that the squeeze on household income may be coming to an end after inflation fell to 2.7% in February.