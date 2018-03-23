Image copyright Aldi Image caption Aldi's distribution centre plans include a new 196,000 sq ft storage and chill facility

Supermarket chain Aldi has been given the green light for a £25m expansion of its regional distribution centre in West Lothian.

West Lothian Council has approved plans for a 196,000 sq ft storage and chill facility in Bathgate.

The company said it would create more than 200 new jobs at the centre, where 470 staff are already based.

Work is expected to start on the site later this year, with completion due in 2020.

Aldi said the expansion project would help "future-proof" its business in Scotland.

Richard Holloway, regional managing director for Scotland, said: "We're investing heavily in Scotland to enable the business to achieve continued growth.

"These new facilities in Bathgate represent a steadfast commitment to Scotland and will enable Aldi to deliver significant economic benefit for the local area through investment and increased employment."

Aldi currently has 78 stores in Scotland. Another seven are due to open later this year.