Pay offer from OCA rejected by oil workers

  • 28 March 2018

A pay offer by the Offshore Contractors Association (OCA) has been rejected by oil workers.

The OCA said it was disappointed with the ballot results, but would keep working with unions in a bid to achieve a viable settlement.

The unions are now expected to hold further discussions with the OCA.

They could then move to a consultative ballot on taking industrial action if no agreement is struck.

