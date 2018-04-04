Skyscanner launches train booking service

Image copyright Getty Images

Travel search site Skyscanner has expanded its offering by launching a new train booking service.

The Edinburgh-based company said the move would allow travellers to search for UK rail tickets on its iOS app.

Skyscanner, which is owned by Chinese online travel agency Ctrip, already offers comparison sites for flights, hotels and car hire.

The new service will be powered by international travel booking service Trip.com, which is also owned by Ctrip.

Trip.com will also facilitate bookings and provide 24-hour customer service.

Skyscanner was bought by Ctrip in December 2016 for £1.4bn.

Bryan Dove, Skyscanner's chief technology officer, said: "Being part of the Ctrip group allows us to take advantage of elements of Ctrip's technology and experience and bring that value to Skyscanner's travellers.

"The launch of our train booking product is one such example.

"Our focus has always been on making travel as easy as possible and our new train feature will do just that, with the benefit of no booking fees."

The company added that the new feature will be made available to Android app users in the UK "shortly".