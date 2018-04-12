Image copyright STV Image caption Mr Clements was appointed director of content at STV in 2008

Broadcaster STV has announced that the head of its production division is leaving the company.

Alan Clements, who is managing director of STV Productions, will depart in early May.

He was appointed director of content in 2008.

The move comes only a few weeks after STV chief executive Simon Pitts announced a strategic review of the group, including the loss-making channel STV2.

In a statement on Thursday, Mr Pitts said: "As we embark on a new growth strategy for the business, the time is right for fresh creative leadership.

"Alan's legacy is an STV Productions that is very well placed to meet the surge in demand for nations and regions programming, with a highly talented and capable team and a healthy pipeline, including two new drama commissions for BBC1.

"He leaves with all our thanks for everything he has accomplished and our very best wishes for continued success in the future.

"A process to appoint a successor to Alan will now commence."

Mr Clements said: "I am sad to be leaving the great team at STV Productions but delighted I leave the company in such good shape.

"I'm so proud of the fact that STV Productions will be the biggest indie in Scotland in 2018 and I wish all who work there all the very best for the future."

Image copyright Getty Images

STV Productions makes programmes for the ITV network and other channels as well as STV itself.

Entertainment productions have included Antiques Road Trip, Celebrity Antiques Road Trip and Catchphrase.

Its four-part thriller The Victim is currently in production for BBC1, and it has also been commissioned by the BBC to produce a 90-minute drama called Elizabeth is Missing.

Previous drama productions include Taggart and Rebus for ITV.