Spirits giant Diageo has announced plans to invest £150m over three years to "transform" its Scotch whisky visitor offerings.

The centrepiece will be a Johnnie Walker "immersive visitor experience" based in Edinburgh, highlighting the story of the whisky brand.

Diageo will also upgrade its network of 12 distillery visitor centres.

The company said it was the "biggest concerted programme ever seen in Scotland's whisky tourism sector".

Four distilleries - Glenkinchie, Cardhu, Caol Ila and Clynelish - will be linked directly to the Johnnie Walker venue in Edinburgh, representing the "four corners of Scotland".

Diageo hopes the move will encourage visitors to travel to Scotland's "extraordinary" rural communities.

Other visitor distilleries, including Lagavulin, Talisker, Glen Ord, Oban, Dalwhinnie, Blair Athol, Cragganmore and Royal Lochnagar, will also see investment to support the growth of single malt Scotch whisky.

Diageo chief executive Ivan Menezes said: "Scotch is at the heart of Diageo and this new investment reinforces our ongoing commitment to growing our Scotch whisky brands and supporting Scotland's tourism industry.

"For decades to come our distilleries will play a big role in attracting more international visitors to Scotland."

Diageo now plans a tie-up with Scottish Enterprise and VisitScotland to promote Scotch and Scotland to potential visitors around the world.

'Significant investment'

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: "This significant investment will not only help attract more tourists to Scotland, offering world-class visitor experiences, but it also underlines the fundamental importance of the whisky sector to Scotland's economy."

Scottish Secretary David Mundell said whisky was "hugely important" to Scotland's economy.

He added: "I welcome Diageo's major new investment. It is hugely exciting, not just for Scotland but for whisky drinkers around the world who want to learn more about the history and traditions of our national drink."