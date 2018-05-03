Scotland business

Sullom Voe pipelines shut over 'water leak'

  • 3 May 2018

The incoming Brent and Ninian pipelines at Shetland's Sullom Voe terminal have been shut down after drops of water were found leaking from the process pipework within the plant.

Operator EnQuest said the defect was discovered following a visual inspection on Tuesday.

Repair work is taking place and EnQuest said a restart was expected on Sunday.

Production to the west of Shetland is not affected.

