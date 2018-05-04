Image copyright PA

Most of the remaining shop floor workers at the two BiFab fabrication yards in Fife have been given redundancy notices, say union leaders.

It comes three weeks after a takeover by a Canadian engineering firm - brokered by the Scottish government.

The end of the contract building platforms for offshore wind turbines has left the company with no work.

According to the GMB and Unite unions, 35 out of 43 core workers at Methil and Burntisland are affected.

The remaining staff are expected to keep the yard secure and safe.

Future prospects

A similar reduction of staffing at the Arnish yard on the Isle of Lewis has already taken place.

The three sites employed about 1,400 people before BiFab announced at the end of 2017 was set to go into administration.

Union leaders said: "The scale and speed of these redundancies was not expected", but they vowed to continue their "Battle for BiFab".

In a statement, the GMB and Unite's joint secretaries Gary Smith and Pat Rafferty said: "It means that some workers will be out of a job as early as two weeks' time and most will be gone in three months.

"We knew the road ahead would be hard and the need for new contracts is obvious, but clearly a major problem has emerged in terms of the future prospects for fresh work over the last fortnight.

"As a matter of urgency, we need to understand what those problems are and whether they can be overcome in the short term. We are working now with the employer and the Scottish government to achieve this objective."

New work

Unions said in February that they had been told that 260 jobs were to go by the end of May, with the yards facing full closure a month later.

But the Scottish government said the deal with JV Driver and DF Barnes would allow the yards to seek new fabrication and construction work in the marine, renewables and energy sectors.

The takeover brought work building platforms for offshore wind turbines in the outer Moray Firth.

That contract has now been completed and it is believed it could take months to find more work.

The company has been contacted by the BBC for comment.