Image copyright Bonhams Image caption Italian artist Valerio Adami designed the label for the record single malt

A rare bottle of 60-year-old single malt has sold for a record £814,000 at an auction in Hong Kong.

The Macallan Valerio Adami 1926 set the record shortly after another bottle of the same vintage - the Macallan Peter Blake 1926 - went at the same auction for £750,000.

The previous record for a bottle of single malt is thought to have been £460,000.

The Macallan labels were designed by artists Peter Blake and Valerio Adami.

Peter Blake is perhaps best known for co-creating the sleeve design for the Beatles' album Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band.

Only 24 bottles - 12 of the Blake label and 12 of the Adami label - were ever produced.

Image copyright Bonhams Image caption The Blake label was designed by artist Peter Blake

Bottled in 1986, they were given as corporate gifts to the distillery's "most valued" customers.

Auctioneers Bonhams said there were bids from around the world, including Vietnam, Thailand and Malaysia.

Daniel Lam, from Bonhams Asia, said: "These two bottles are the most significant whiskies ever produced in the 20th Century and truly presented a once-in-a-generation opportunity for collectors to acquire the Holy Grail of Macallan."