Image caption The recall notice is in relation to glass bottles of AG Barr drinks, including Irn Bru

Soft drinks maker AG Barr is recalling 750ml glass bottles due to concerns the caps may pop off unexpectedly and could cause injury.

The company said 11 of its fizzy drinks products - including Irn Bru, cola, and lemonade - were affected.

It said it has taken steps to remove the products from the market.

Customers who have bought the bottles were urged to open them at arm's length to release the pressure then return them to the shop or contact AG Barr.

The firm blamed a "manufacturing fault" for the issue and said it had taken the decision to recall 750ml glass bottles on a precautionary basis because there had been a small number of reports that the bottle caps pop off unexpectedly.

The products affected are:

Irn Bru

Irn Bru sugar free

Inr Bru Xtra

Cola

Cream Soda

Ginger Beer

Lemonade

Limeade

Pineapple

Red Kola

Soda Water

They have a use by date up to and including May 2019.

Point-of-sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling the products explaining to customers why the bottles are being recalled and telling them what to do if they have bought the product.

A recall information notice from Food Standards Scotland said: "If you have bought any of the above products carefully release the pressure from the bottle by pointing away from the body at arm's length as you would when opening a bottle of sparkling wine and then return to store or contact AG Barr."

No other AG Barr products are known to be affected.