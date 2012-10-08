Put your questions to SNP Deputy Leader Nicola Sturgeon

Image caption Deputy leader Nicola Sturgeon will take part in a BBC webchat

The political conference season continues and the next to welcome the party faithful will be the Scottish National Party.

The nationalists are holding their four-day autumn get-together, starting on Thursday, 18 October, at Perth Concert Hall.

On the second day of the conference, the SNP's Deputy Leader Nicola Sturgeon will take part in a BBC webchat in which she will answer your questions.

If you have something to ask Ms Sturgeon email newsonlinescotland@bbc.co.uk

Please put "webchat questions" in the message field of your email.

You will be able to watch the half-hour interview on Friday, 19 October, via BBC Scotland's politics website.