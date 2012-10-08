Put your questions to SNP Deputy Leader Nicola Sturgeon
The political conference season continues and the next to welcome the party faithful will be the Scottish National Party.
The nationalists are holding their four-day autumn get-together, starting on Thursday, 18 October, at Perth Concert Hall.
On the second day of the conference, the SNP's Deputy Leader Nicola Sturgeon will take part in a BBC webchat in which she will answer your questions.
If you have something to ask Ms Sturgeon email newsonlinescotland@bbc.co.uk
Please put "webchat questions" in the message field of your email.
You will be able to watch the half-hour interview on Friday, 19 October, via BBC Scotland's politics website.