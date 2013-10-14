SNP conference: Put your questions to Angus Robertson

From the section

Image caption Angus Robertson is the SNP's Westminster leader

The political conference season continues this week, with the Scottish National Party staging its national conference in Perth.

The four-day autumn get-together starts on Thursday, 17 October.

On the second day of the conference, SNP Westminster leader Angus Robertson will answer your questions in a BBC webchat.

If you have something to ask Mr Robertson, email newsonlinescotland@bbc.co.uk

Please put "webchat questions" in the message field of your email.

You will be able to watch the half-hour interview on Friday, 18 October, via BBC Scotland's politics website.